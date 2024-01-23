Apple To Begin Shipping Vision Pro Headsets Ahead Of Feb. 2 Launch

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has reportedly commenced shipping for pre-orders of its Vision Pro. Customers are expected to receive their products by Feb. 2, the official launch date.

What Happened: The first batch of Vision Pro pre-orders began to be dispatched from Apple’s warehouses via UPS after the pre-orders began on Friday. Despite the products being in transit, order statuses on Apple’s website may still reflect as “preparing to ship,” owing to the company’s policy of updating shipping status closer to the official release date, reported 9to5Mac.

Customers are able to track their orders on the UPS website. Enrollment in the UPS My Choice platform is recommended for automatically displaying all packages destined for a registered address.

However, customers can also use the "Track by Reference Number" feature on the UPS site.

The phone number mentioned on the Apple order or the customer's order number without the final two digits is probably your reference number. UPS has updated the “Track by Reference Number” feature for enhanced security. As a result, the report noted that it’s recommended that you consider enrolling in My Choice for a more reliable tracking option.

While shipments have begun, customers should not anticipate early delivery.

In collaboration with UPS, Apple is aiming to have all pre-orders delivered on the official launch day, that is, Feb. 2.

Why It Matters: The Vision Pro saw an impressive pre-order performance, selling between 160,000 to 180,000 units during its first pre-order weekend, according to TF International Securities’ tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. However, Kuo also warned of a potential dip in demand based on pre-order inventory and shipping time.

Deepwater Asset Management's managing partner, Gene Munster, projected a slower sales trajectory for the Vision Pro compared to the iPhone's initial release.

Munster, who previously estimated that the Vision Pro could account for 10% of Apple’s revenue, now predicts it will take two years for the Vision Pro to reach the one million unit sales milestone.

