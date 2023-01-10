Markets
Apple To Begin Making In-House Screens In 2024 : Report

January 10, 2023 — 08:22 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) plans to start using its own custom displays in its mobile devices as early as 2024, an effort to reduce its reliance on third-party suppliers and partners, and bring more components in-house, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, Apple aims to begin by swapping out the display in the highest-end Apple Watches by the end of next year. The screens upgrade the current OLED or organic light-emitting diode standard to a technology called microLED.

Apple reportedly plans to eventually bring the displays to other devices, including the iPhone.

