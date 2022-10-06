Apple to appeal the French anti-trust fine despite it being trimmed down

PARIS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O said on Thursday it would appeal the fine it was imposed upon for anti-competitive by the French antitrust watchdog in 2020, despite the fact that the Paris appeals court substantially lowered it earlier.

"While the court correctly reversed part of the French Competition Authority's decision, we believe it should be overturned in full and plan to appeal," the company said in a statement.

"The decision relates to practices from more than a decade ago that even the FCA recognized are no longer in use," it added.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by GV De Clercq)

