AAPL

Apple terminates Epic Games' account on App Store

Contributors
Neha Malara Reuters
Stephen Nellis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Apple Inc said on Friday it had terminated "Fortnite" creator Epic Games' account on its app store, following a legal battle between the two over the iPhone maker's in-app payment guidelines.

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O said on Friday it had terminated "Fortnite" creator Epic Games' account on its app store, following a legal battle between the two over the iPhone maker's in-app payment guidelines.

The move will not affect Epic Games' Unreal Engine, a software tool relied on by hundreds of other app makers, Apple said.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3443;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters