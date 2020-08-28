Apple terminates Epic Games' account on App Store

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O said on Friday it had terminated "Fortnite" creator Epic Games' account on its app store, following a legal battle between the two over the iPhone maker's in-app payment guidelines.

The move will not affect Epic Games' Unreal Engine, a software tool relied on by hundreds of other app makers, Apple said.

