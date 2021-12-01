Apple tells suppliers demand for iPhone 13 lineup has weakened - Bloomberg News

US Markets
Apple Inc has told its component suppliers that demand for the iPhone 13 lineup has slowed, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter, signaling that some consumers have decided against trying to get the hard-to-find item.

