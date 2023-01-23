US Markets
Apple targeting to raise India production share to 25% - minister

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

January 23, 2023 — 01:40 am EST

NEW DELHI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Apple Inc wants India to account for up to 25% of its production from about 5%-7% now, the trade minister told a conference on Monday.

"Apple, another success story," Piyush Goyal said. "They are already at about 5-7% of their manufacturing in India. If I am not mistaken, they are targeting to go up to 25% of their manufacturing. They launched the most recent models from India, manufactured in India." (Reporting by Shivangi Acharya, writing by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Krishna N. Das) ((sudipto.ganguly@thomsonreuters.com; +91 7738571441; Twitter: @Sudipto_Reuters;)) Keywords: APPLE INDIA/

