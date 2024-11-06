News & Insights

Apple in talks with Foxconn to produce AI servers in Taiwan, Nikkei Asia reports

November 06, 2024 — 10:15 am EST

Apple (AAPL) has asked Foxconn (HNHPF) about constructing artificial intelligence servers in Taiwan as the company looks to ramp up its computing ability and secure a bigger share of the generative AI boom, Nikkei Asia’s Lauly Li and Cheng Ting-Fang report, citing sources. Foxconn is Apple’s biggest iPhone supplier, but is also the leading maker of Nvidia’s (NVDA) AI servers, and sources said its capacity to take on Apple as a server client may be limited.

