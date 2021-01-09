Apple Suspends Parler From App Store, Amazon Kicks It Off Web Hosting Service

Apple has suspended Parler, a conservative social media service, from its App Store, saying the app’s owner hasn’t done enough to deal with threats of violence on the platform. Meanwhile, Amazon dealt the service a potential death blow by kicking it off its web hosting service, citing the same reason, BuzzFeed News reported.

Amazon’s action means that if the service can’t find another host, Parler will go offline Sunday.

“Recently, we’ve seen a steady increase in this violent content on your website, all of which violates our terms. It’s clear that Parler does not have an effective process to comply with the AWS terms of service,” Amazon said to Parler in an email obtained by BuzzFeed.

Apple struck much the same tone in a statement Saturday: “Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people’s safety.”

Yesterday, BuzzFeed News reported Apple had written to Parler saying there had been complaints that the platform had been used to plan and coordinate the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

In response, Apple had given the service 24 hours to make sure its controls were in order, BuzzFeed News said. Parler reportedly submitted some changes but apparently Apple didn’t think they went far enough.

Apple said the suspension of Parler will last “until they resolve these issues.”

Google on Friday suspended Parler from its Google Play app store until it addresses a lack “robust moderation for egregious content.” Google said it took the action “in light of this ongoing and urgent public safety threat” referring to Wednesday’s attack.

UPDATE (Jan. 10, 03:05 UTC): Adds Amazon action.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.