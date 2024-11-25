News & Insights

Stocks
AAPL

Apple survey work points to improving iPhone upgrade rates, says Morgan Stanley

November 25, 2024 — 07:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring says results from the firm’s annual AlphaWise Smartphone Survey are “more positive near term than expected,” showing that next 12-month iPhone upgrade rates are improving year-over-year in the U.S. and China. The firm, which says the survey results reinforce its multi-year iPhone upgrade thesis, adds that Apple (AAPL) Intelligence is an emerging catalyst to iPhone upgrades, with broader availability key to unlocking pent-up demand globally. Its survey shows prospective iPhone owners are willing to pay nearly $9 per month to get unlimited access to Apple Intelligence, implying $7B-$14B Services revenue upside in FY27, adds the analyst, who reiterates an Overweight rating and $273 price target on Apple, which is still the analyst’s Top IT Hardware Pick.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AAPL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.