Apple survey work points to improving iPhone upgrade rates, says Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring says results from the firm’s annual AlphaWise Smartphone Survey are “more positive near term than expected,” showing that next 12-month iPhone upgrade rates are improving year-over-year in the U.S. and China. The firm, which says the survey results reinforce its multi-year iPhone upgrade thesis, adds that Apple (AAPL) Intelligence is an emerging catalyst to iPhone upgrades, with broader availability key to unlocking pent-up demand globally. Its survey shows prospective iPhone owners are willing to pay nearly $9 per month to get unlimited access to Apple Intelligence, implying $7B-$14B Services revenue upside in FY27, adds the analyst, who reiterates an Overweight rating and $273 price target on Apple, which is still the analyst’s Top IT Hardware Pick.
