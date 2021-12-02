Apple Supports Trump Tariff Waivers On Apple Watch, Mac Pro Parts

(RTTNews) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) has filed eight public requests in support for temporary waivers on tariffs for both the Apple Watch and Mac Pro parts.

The requests, which was first reported by CNBC, are listed on the US Trade Representative's website.

The USTR has invited comments on "the possible reinstatement of previously extended exclusions," and Apple's responses are among 2,024 received so far.

The filings are a public step in a process that could reinstate a government-granted exclusion on 7.5% tariffs on Apple Watch imports and 25% tariffs on Mac Pro components.

The tariffs were levied during the Trump administration as a result of the trade war with China.

Apple, seeking exclusion on the tariffs for Apple Watch stated that it supports reinstating the exclusions, saying "This exclusion is needed for a U.S.-designed smartwatch that is widely used by consumers for mobile connectivity and health applications." The application continues "This exclusion covers a complex consumer electronics device that is manufactured to specification at individually-qualified facilities. It is not currently available from sources in the United States."

Similarly, Apple says it supports reinstating the exclusion on Mac Pro parts because the components are not currently available from sources in the United States.

