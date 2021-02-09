Apple supplier Wistron says looking to re-start violence-hit India factory

TAIPEI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O contract manufacturer Wistron said on Tuesday it was looking to restart operations at its factory in southern India which was shut late last year after workers went on a rampage at the site.

Wistron was working hard to raise standards and fix issues at the plant in Karnataka's Kolar district, the Taiwanese company said in a statement.

"We are looking forward to restarting our operations and welcoming back team members and we thank them for their patience and support as we worked through corrective actions," Wistron said.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((sankalp.phartiyal@thomsonreuters.com; +91-11-49548064;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.