Apple supplier Salcomp to more than double Indian workforce to 25,000

February 13, 2023 — 01:26 am EST

Written by Praveen Paramasivam for Reuters ->

CHENNAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Finland's Salcomp, a supplier to U.S. tech group Apple AAPL.O, is looking to more than double its workforce in India to nearly 25,000 over the next 2-3 years, a company executive said on Monday.

Salcomp, a major supplier of chargers to Apple for its iPhones, is also building a large housing complex with entertainment and education for about 15,000 people, the executive added.

