Apple supplier Salcomp to boost Indian workforce to 25,000

By Praveen Paramasivam

CHENNAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Finland's Salcomp, a supplier to Apple AAPL.O, is planning to more than double its workforce in India to nearly 25,000 over the next three years, a company executive said on Monday.

"China Plus One strategy is at its peak at this moment ... The whole supply chain is now kind of looking at an alternative. And India is poised to be one of the best alternatives," said Sasikumar Gendham, managing director, Salcomp Manufacturing India.

"It's time to really diversify and decluster supply chain beyond China."

Salcomp, a major supplier of chargers to the iPhone maker, is also setting up a housing complex with entertainment and education for about 15,000 people, said Gendham.

Salcomp, which currently employs about 12,000 people in Chennai with 85% of them being women, had reached an agreement in 2019 to take over a facility, formerly owned by Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia NOKIA.HE, in the southern Indian city of Chennai and started operations in 2020.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.