Apple supplier Quanta says no business impact from ransomware attack

April 21 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier Quanta Computer Inc 2382.TW said on Wednesday it does not expect any material business impact from a ransomware attack, after media reports that a Russian hacker group had accessed confidential data from the Taiwan-based contract manufacturer's servers.

The hacker group, named REvil, claimed in a blog that it had infiltrated Quanta's network and retrieved some design files that appear to be related to an Apple MacBook designed in March, Bloomberg had reported. The group has demanded $50 million as ransom from Quanta, the report added.

REvil has asked Apple also to pay, technology blog Bleeping Computer reported.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Quanta said it was working with law enforcement and data protection authorities on the matter.

The company, founded in 1988, is a contract manufacturer for MacBooks and also makes products for HP Inc HPQ.N and Dell Technologies DELL.N.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.