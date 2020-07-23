US Markets
Apple supplier LG Display posts sixth straight quarterly loss

Credit: REUTERS/© Jo Yong hak / Reuters

SEOUL, July 23 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier LG Display Co Ltd 034220.KS reported its sixth consecutive quarterly operating loss on Thursday, as people shied away from buying new TV sets in the middle of the pandemic and panel prices remained weak.

The South Korean panel maker said its operating loss for the April-June period widened to 517 billion won ($431.96 million)from a loss of 369 billion won a year earlier. That compared with analysts' forecast for a loss of 449 billion won, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

Revenue fell 1% to 5.3 trillion won, the company said in a regulatory filing.

($1 = 1,196.8600 won)

