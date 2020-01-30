US Markets

Apple supplier LG Display posts fourth quarterly loss in a row

Apple supplier LG Display Co Ltd reported its fourth quarterly operating loss in a row on Friday, hit by lower liquid crystal display (LCD) panel prices and restructuring costs.

SEOUL, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Apple supplier LG Display Co Ltd reported its fourth quarterly operating loss in a row on Friday, hit by lower liquid crystal display (LCD) panel prices and restructuring costs. The South Korean company posted a loss of 422 billion won ($361.55 million) in the October-December quarter, compared with an operating profit of 279 billion won in the same period a year previous. This was smaller than the analyst estimate of a 578 billion won loss, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate based on the estimate of 19 analysts. Revenue fell 8% to 6.4 trillion won, LG Display said in a regulatory filing. (Reporting by Heekyong Yang Editing by Chris Reese) ((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1470;)) Keywords: LG DISPLAY RESULTS/ (URGENT)

