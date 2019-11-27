US Markets

Apple supplier Japan Display to review past accounting records

Contributor
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

Apple supplier Japan Display Inc said on Wednesday it would review its past accounting records after a former executive notified the company of past accounting fraud.

TOKYO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Apple supplier Japan Display Inc 6740.T said on Wednesday it would review its past accounting records after a former executive notified the company of past accounting fraud.

The executive, who was fired last year for embezzling about $5.3 million over four years since 2014, told the company that the top management directed the accounting fraud, Japan Display said in a statement.

The revelation comes as the cash-strapped company seeks to raise at least 50 billion yen ($460 million) through a bailout deal with Apple AAPL.O and other investors.

($1 = 108.64 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; editing by Jason Neely)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular