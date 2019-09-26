Apple supplier Japan Display loses out on Chinese funds - Nikkei

Adds context, background, Japan Display's response

TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chinese investment firm Harvest Group will not provide any financial aid to Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier Japan Display Inc 6740.T, the Nikkei said on Thursday, possibly disrupting restructuring plans for the cash-strapped LCD maker.

The display maker is tapping a consortium led by Harvest for an 80 billion yen ($740 million) bailout deal, which includes investments from Apple and Hong Kong-based activist investor Oasis Management.

Japan Display declined to comment on the report.

Harvest was expected to contribute 60 billion yen, the Nikkei reported, citing sources familiar with the negotiation.

The Japanese company has repeatedly struggled to come up with a restructuring plan, and Harvest's decision is likely to worsen the situation for the troubled firm.

($1 = 107.6200 yen)

