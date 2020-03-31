US Markets

Apple supplier Japan Display finalises deal to raise $200 million from "customer"

Contributor
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

Japan Display said on Tuesday it has finalised a deal to raise $200 million from "an overseas customer," which sources have said is Apple.

TOKYO, March 31 (Reuters) - Japan Display 6740.T said on Tuesday it has finalised a deal to raise $200 million from "an overseas customer," which sources have said is Apple AAPL.O.

The $200 fund will come in the form of the customer purchasing equipment at Japan Display's main smartphone screen factory in central Japan, the company said in a statement.

As Japan Display owed Apple more than $800 million as of last year for the $1.5 billion cost of building the plant, the fund to be raised would be used for repayment, the sources have said.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular