Apple supplier Japan Display finalises deal to raise $200 million from "customer"

TOKYO, March 31 (Reuters) - Japan Display 6740.T said on Tuesday it has finalised a deal to raise $200 million from "an overseas customer," which sources have said is Apple AAPL.O.

The $200 fund will come in the form of the customer purchasing equipment at Japan Display's main smartphone screen factory in central Japan, the company said in a statement.

As Japan Display owed Apple more than $800 million as of last year for the $1.5 billion cost of building the plant, the fund to be raised would be used for repayment, the sources have said.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.