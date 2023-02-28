Apple supplier Foxlink unlikely to resume full India operations for two months-source

By Praveen Paramasivam and Munsif Vengattil

CHITTOOR, India, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O supplier Foxlink's factory in southern India is unlikely to resume full operations for two months after a fire incident, raising concerns of supply chain disruptions for the iPhone maker, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters on Tuesday.

The facility in India's Andhra Pradesh state, where Foxlink makes charging cables for iPhones, was engulfed in a massive fire on Monday that led part of the building to collapse to the ground. There were no casualties.

A source with direct knowledge said that Foxlink operates a total of 10 assembly lines in two separate facilities at the plant in Andhra, of which 4 were completely damaged and unlikely to resume operations for two months.

