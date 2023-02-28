US Markets
Apple supplier Foxlink unlikely to resume full India operations for two months-source

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

February 28, 2023 — 02:56 am EST

By Praveen Paramasivam and Munsif Vengattil

CHITTOOR, India, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O supplier Foxlink's factory in southern India is unlikely to resume full operations for two months after a fire incident, raising concerns of supply chain disruptions for the iPhone maker, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters on Tuesday.

The facility in India's Andhra Pradesh state, where Foxlink makes charging cables for iPhones, was engulfed in a massive fire on Monday that led part of the building to collapse to the ground. There were no casualties.

A source with direct knowledge said that Foxlink operates a total of 10 assembly lines in two separate facilities at the plant in Andhra, of which 4 were completely damaged and unlikely to resume operations for two months.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi, and Praveen Paramasivam in Tirupati, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

