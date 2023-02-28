Apple supplier Foxlink says working to resume production after India fire

TAIPEI, March 1 (Reuters) - Taiwanese Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier Foxlink 2392.TW said on Wednesday it is working hard to resume production following a fire at a plant in southern India.

Foxlink, in a statement to the Taiwan stock exchange, said it is investigating the cause of the fire.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.