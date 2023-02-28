US Markets
Apple supplier Foxlink says working to resume production after India fire

February 28, 2023

TAIPEI, March 1 (Reuters) - Taiwanese Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier Foxlink 2392.TW said on Wednesday it is working hard to resume production following a fire at a plant in southern India.

Foxlink, in a statement to the Taiwan stock exchange, said it is investigating the cause of the fire.

