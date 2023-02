Apple supplier Foxlink halts production at Indian facility after massive fire

By Munsif Vengattil

NEW DELHI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O supplier Foxlink has halted production at its assembly facility in the Southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh and evacuated 400 of its employees after a massive fire on Monday, two local government officials told Reuters.

Foxlink makes cables for iPhones. Roughly 50% of the machinery at the facility was damaged and half of the building collapsed, said J Ramanaiah, who leads the Disaster Response and Fire Services Department for Tirupati district in the state, where the incident occurred.

Management has estimated damage of 1 billion Indian rupees ($12 million) at the facility, he said, adding there were no casualties.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An official for Foxlink did not respond to calls.

($1 = 82.7320 Indian rupees)

