Apple supplier Foxlink had faulty safety equipment at India site hit by fire-official

Credit: REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

February 28, 2023 — 04:57 am EST

Written by Praveen Paramasivam and Munsif Vengattil for Reuters ->

By Praveen Paramasivam and Munsif Vengattil

CHITTOOR, India Feb 28 (Reuters) - Most of the fire safety equipment was not functional at Apple supplier Foxlink's 2392.TW facility in southern India which has halted production due to a massive fire incident, a top government official told Reuters.

Except for fire extinguishers, safety systems such as smoke detectors, sprinklers and fire hydrants were in faulty condition at the Andhra Pradesh factory, leading to a slower response in containing the fire, said J Ramanaiah, who leads the regional Fire Services Department.

Apple AAPL.O and Foxlink did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Foxlink, which makes charging cables for iPhones, is unlikely to resume full operations for two months after Monday's fire incident, raising concerns of supply chain disruptions for the iPhone maker, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.

A part of the Foxlink building had collapsed to the ground due to the fire.

