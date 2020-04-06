US Markets
Apple supplier Foxconn's sales down 7.7% in March

Twinnie Siu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

Sales at Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry, a key supplier of Apple Inc's products known by its trade name Foxconn, were down by 7.7% in March.

The world's largest contract electronics maker reported revenues of T$347.7 billion dollar ($11.51 billion) in March, falling from T$376.6 billion from a year earlier, it said in a filing to the Taiwan stock exchange on Monday.

January-March revenue totalled T$929.7 billion, down by 12.0% from the previous year, the filing showed.

Last month, Foxconn reported a 23.7% fall in profit in the last three months of 2019 as it braced for the impact from the coronavirus pandemic that hit demand from key customers.

($1 = 30.2180 Taiwan dollars)

