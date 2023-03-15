Apple supplier Foxconn's Q4 profit falls 10% y/y, in line with forecasts

TAIPEI, March 15 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier Foxconn 2317.TW reported on Wednesday a 10% fall in fourth-quarter net profit from a year earlier, as production at its biggest iPhone factory was disrupted by China's strict COVID-19 rules.

The Taiwanese company, which is the world's largest contract electronics maker, said net profit for the October-December quarter fell to T$40 billion ($1.31 billion) from T$44.4 billion in the same period the previous year.

It was in line with an average forecast of T$39.98 billion profit by 13 analysts, according to Refinitiv.

($1 = 30.5870 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Faith Hung and Yimou Lee; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Tom Hogue)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.