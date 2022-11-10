Apple supplier Foxconn's Q3 profit up 5% y/y

TAIPEI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier Foxconn 2317.TW reported on Thursday a rise of 5% in third-quarter net profit, Reuters calculations showed, missing market estimates.

The Taiwan company, which is the world's largest contract electronics maker, said net profit for the July-September quarter rose to T$38.8 billion from T$36.98 billion a year earlier.

Eleven analysts were expecting on average profit of T$41.3 billion, according to Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Sarah Wu and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

