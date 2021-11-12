US Markets
Apple supplier Foxconn's Q3 profit leaps past estimates, boosted by smartphone demand

Yimou Lee Reuters
Sarah Wu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Ann Wang

Taiwan's Foxconn, which assembles iPhones for Apple, reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit on Friday, helped by strong demand for consumer electronics as people work remotely through the coronavirus pandemic.

Q3 net profit T$36.98 bln vs T$30.8 bln year ago

Average of analyst estimates put Q3 net profit at T$31.73 bln

Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, reported July-September net profit of T$36.98 billion ($1.33 billion), up 20% from a year earlier, the company said in a statement. That was above a Refinitiv consensus estimate of T$31.73 billion drawn from 12 analysts' estimates.

Foxconn said the net profit, the second-highest on record for the third quarter, was better than its own expectations and boosted by "strong smartphone demand".

Third-quarter revenue rose 9% on the year to a record T$1.405 trillion, compared to the company's previous forecast of a growth between 3% to 15%.

Foxconn previously said it felt only a small impact from the year-long global chip shortage but had cautioned that rising COVID-19 cases in Asia could hurt its supply chain.

($1 = 27.8320 Taiwan dollars)

