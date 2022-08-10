US Markets
AAPL

Apple supplier Foxconn's Q2 profit up nearly 12%

Contributors
Yimou Lee Reuters
Sarah Wu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

Apple Inc supplier Foxconn reported on Wednesday an 11.7% rise in second-quarter net profit, according to Reuters calculations, beating market estimates.

TAIPEI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier Foxconn 2317.TW reported on Wednesday an 11.7% rise in second-quarter net profit, according to Reuters calculations, beating market estimates.

The Taiwanese company, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said net profit for the April-June quarter rose to T$33.25 billion from T$29.78 billion a year earlier.

Eleven analysts were expecting on average profit of T$31.02 billion, according to Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Sarah Wu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular