Apple supplier Foxconn's Q2 profit up nearly 12%

TAIPEI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier Foxconn 2317.TW reported on Wednesday an 11.7% rise in second-quarter net profit, according to Reuters calculations, beating market estimates.

The Taiwanese company, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said net profit for the April-June quarter rose to T$33.25 billion from T$29.78 billion a year earlier.

Eleven analysts were expecting on average profit of T$31.02 billion, according to Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Sarah Wu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.