US Markets
AAPL

Apple supplier Foxconn's Q2 profit up 12% on cloud demand

Contributors
Yimou Lee Reuters
Sarah Wu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

Apple Inc supplier Foxconn reported on Wednesday a 12% jump in second-quarter net profit, beating market estimates, helped by strong demand for its cloud computing products.

Adds details from statement, background

TAIPEI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier Foxconn 2317.TW reported on Wednesday a 12% jump in second-quarter net profit, beating market estimates, helped by strong demand for its cloud computing products.

The Taiwanese company, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said net profit for the April-June quarter rose to T$33.29 billion from T$29.78 billion a year earlier.

Eleven analysts were expecting on average a profit of T$31.02 billion, according to Refinitiv.

The company, like other global manufacturers, has grappled with a severe shortage of chips that has squeezed smartphone production, and more recently a downturn in major markets amid high inflation and the war in Ukraine.

Foxconn shares closed 0.9% higher ahead of the earnings release, versus a 0.7% drop in the broader market .TWII. They have risen 5.8% so far this year, giving the company a market value of $50.3 billion.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Sarah Wu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular