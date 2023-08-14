News & Insights

Apple supplier Foxconn's Q2 profit slips 1%, better than forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

August 14, 2023 — 02:31 am EDT

Written by Sarah Wu and Faith Hung for Reuters ->

TAIPEI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier Foxconn 2317.TW reported on Monday a 1% drop in second-quarter net profit, as global economic woes hurt demand for smart consumer electronics.

The Taiwanese company, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said net profit for the April-June quarter slipped to T$33 billion from a revised T$33.29 billion in the same period the previous year.

It was better than an average forecast of T$25.57 billion profit from 13 analysts, according to Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Sarah Wu and Faith Hung; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
