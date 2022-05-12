Apple supplier Foxconn's Q1 profit up 5%, in line with market view

US Markets
Apple Inc supplier Foxconn reported a 5% rise in first-quarter net profit, largely in line with estimates, as chip shortages, supply chain issues and slow spending for electronics amid COVID-19 lockdowns in China curbed demand.

TAIPEI, May 12 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier Foxconn 2317.TW reported a 5% rise in first-quarter net profit, largely in line with estimates, as chip shortages, supply chain issues and slow spending for electronics amid COVID-19 lockdowns in China curbed demand.

The Taiwanese company, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said net profit for the January-March quarter rose to T$29.45 billion ($985.48 million) from T$28.2 billion a year earlier.

Twelve analysts were expecting on average a profit of T$29.76 billion, according to Refinitiv.

The company, like other global manufacturers, has grappled with a severe shortage of chips that has squeezed smartphone production, and more recently a downturn in major markets amid high inflation and the war in Ukraine.

Foxconn shares closed 1% lower ahead of the earnings release, versus a 2.4% drop in the broader market .TWII. They have fallen 2% so far this year, giving the company a market value of $48.1 billion.

($1 = 29.8840 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

