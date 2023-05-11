News & Insights

Apple supplier Foxconn's Q1 profit falls 56% y/y, worse than forecasts

May 11, 2023 — 02:15 am EDT

Written by Yimou Lee for Reuters ->

TAIPEI, May 11 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier Foxconn 2317.TW reported on Thursday a 56% fall in first-quarter net profit, as global economic woes hurt demand for smart consumer electronics.

The Taiwanese company, which is the world's largest contract electronics maker, said net profit for the January-March quarter fell to T$12.8 billion ($417.17 million) from T$29.45 billion in the same period the previous year.

It was much worse than an average forecast of T$29.18 billion profit from 13 analysts, according to Refinitiv.

($1 = 30.6830 Taiwan dollars)

