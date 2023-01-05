Apple supplier Foxconn says December revenue fell 12.3% y/y

TAIPEI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn 2317.TW, the world's largest contract electronics maker, on Thursday said revenue in December dropped 12.3% year-on-year after production problems related to COVID-19 controls at a major iPhone factory in China's Zhengzhou.

The company in a statement said production at the major iPhone factory in China "basically returned to normal" in December. It did not elaborate.

(Reporting by Sarah Wu and Yimou Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((yimou.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +886-2-8729-5122;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.