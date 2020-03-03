Apple Supplier Foxconn Resumes Production After Coronavirus Outbreak

Foxconn, one of the primary producers of iPhones for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), has said it anticipates returning to full production by the end of March, after having been shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The spread of COVID-19 is threatening to delay the introduction of Apple's new low-cost iPhone, which some are calling either the "SE 2" or "iPhone 9."

The device was supposed to begin production last month, but workers at Foxconn and Pegatron, another Apple supplier, had their Lunar New Year vacations extended due to the disease's spread. Apple said it would be unable to meet the quarterly revenue guidance of $63 billion to $67 billion it had previously provided as a result.

Image source: Getty Images.

Minimal impact on Foxconn

Foxconn also issued a revenue warning, announcing it expected a 15% decline in consumer electronics and enterprise product revenue in the quarter. However, it did forecast revenue would recover after it resumed full production at the end of the month.

Even so, the impact of the outbreak means it will not see any revenue growth in the first half of 2020, and the full year will suffer a "mild downward revision" from its original guidance.

The iPhone supplier had begun bringing back workers to its factories at the end of February and now is reportedly staffed at 50% of its normal seasonal level. Foxconn Chairman Liu Young-Way told investors, "Prevention of outbreak, resumption of work, and production are our top priority."

Foxconn is the world's biggest contract manufacturer.

10 stocks we like better than Apple

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Apple wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.