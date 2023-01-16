US Markets
Apple supplier Foxconn replaces iPhone business chief- Bloomberg News

January 16, 2023 — 11:33 pm EST

Written by Lavanya Ahire for Reuters ->

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn 2317.TW has appointed Michael Chiang as the new boss for its iPhone assembly business after a tumultuous year in China, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Chiang replaces longtime leader Wang Charng-yang as head of the iPhone assembly division, the report added.

Foxconn declined to comment. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

