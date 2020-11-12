Apple supplier Foxconn posts $1.1 bln quarterly profit; beats estimates

TAIPEI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Foxconn 2317.TW, the world's largest contract electronics maker, on Thursday reported quarterly profit that beat market estimates, amid surging demand for telecommuting devices as the pandemic-induced work-from-home trend continues.

The Taiwanese firm, whose clients include technology majors such as Apple Inc AAPL.0, booked July-September net profit of T$30.8 billion ($1.08 billion), Reuters calculations showed based on nine-month figures.

That compared with the T$28.61 billion average of 13 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, previously forecast weakness in its revenue-driving smartphone business in the quarter, but said work-from-home lifestyles being adopted worldwide would boost growth.

($1 = 28.5080 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

