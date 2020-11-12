AAPL

Apple supplier Foxconn posts $1.1 bln quarterly profit; beats estimates

Contributors
Yimou Lee Reuters
Ben Blanchard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, on Thursday reported quarterly profit that beat market estimates, amid surging demand for telecommuting devices as the pandemic-induced work-from-home trend continues.

TAIPEI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Foxconn 2317.TW, the world's largest contract electronics maker, on Thursday reported quarterly profit that beat market estimates, amid surging demand for telecommuting devices as the pandemic-induced work-from-home trend continues.

The Taiwanese firm, whose clients include technology majors such as Apple Inc AAPL.0, booked July-September net profit of T$30.8 billion ($1.08 billion), Reuters calculations showed based on nine-month figures.

That compared with the T$28.61 billion average of 13 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, previously forecast weakness in its revenue-driving smartphone business in the quarter, but said work-from-home lifestyles being adopted worldwide would boost growth.

($1 = 28.5080 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((yimou.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +886-2-8729-5122;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters