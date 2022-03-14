Apple Supplier Foxconn In Talks To Build $9 Bln Factory In Saudi Arabia: WSJ

(RTTNews) - Foxconn Technology Group, one of the biggest suppliers of Apple Inc. (AAPL), is reportedly in talks with Saudi Arabia to build a $9 billion facility.

According to Wall Street Journal, Foxconn is in talks with the Arab kingdom about jointly building a $9 billion multipurpose facility that could make microchips, electric-vehicle components and other electronics.

The report says that the Saudi government is reviewing the offer from the company to build a dual-line foundry for surface-mount technology and wafer fabrication in Neom, a tech-focused city-state the kingdom is developing in the desert.

Besides Saudi Arabia, Foxconn is also considering the United Arab Emirates to build the project there, the report said.

