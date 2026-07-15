Apple Sues OpenAI, Here's What It Means for Oracle and Microsoft Investors

Key Points

Oracle and Microsoft have underperformed their peers, partly due to their exposure to OpenAI.

Apple's lawsuit against OpenAI could affect Oracle and Microsoft because of their deep ties and working relationships with OpenAI.

10 stocks we like better than Microsoft ›

Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) lawsuit against OpenAI has consequences that go beyond the two companies and raise questions for investors in Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Both companies have significant ties to OpenAI, and those ties are arguably why the two stocks have notably underperformed this year.

Apple sues OpenAI

The consumer electronics giant alleges that OpenAI stole trade secrets from Apple and instructed staff hired from Apple on how to do so. These are serious allegations, and while they are focused on the hardware side (OpenAI is believed to be developing a device that could challenge the iPhone in the future), they could materially impact OpenAI's reputation, position in Apple's ecosystem, its nascent hardware business, and its intended initial public offering (IPO).

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Oracle and Microsoft

Fleshing out the last point, the chart below shows the underperformance of Oracle and Microsoft compared to the other leading hyperscalers, Alphabet, Amazon.com, and IBM. Clearly, this isn't just a question of the market turning skeptical over the rising cost of the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure build-out.

It's not just an issue for equity markets, as Oracle's credit default swap (CDS) pricing (the cost of insuring against a default in Oracle bonds) soared after the announcement of a $300 billion deal with OpenAI last year and hasn't come down since. In addition, the credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings recently downgraded Oracle's debt to a BBB- rating, the lowest tier of investment-grade debt.

Part of the reason for the ratings downgrade is the key credit risk for Oracle tied to the OpenAI deal. According to S&P Global Ratings' estimate, "OpenAI makes up roughly half of the $638 billion" of Oracle's remaining performance obligations (RPO).

Microsoft's exposure to OpenAI is also significant. On anearnings callin January, Microsoft's management disclosed that 45% of its commercial RPO comes from OpenAI. Moreover, according to its most recent 10-Q filing, Microsoft holds an investment of about 27% in OpenAI. Based on the last OpenAI funding round, that share could be worth about $230 billion, or about 8% of Microsoft's current market cap of $2.9 trillion.

Where next for AI stocks?

The developments at OpenAI are concerning, not least as it's such an important part of the AI industry. That said, it's unclear where this case will end up, and there are plenty of ways to invest in AI outside of Oracle, Microsoft, and the OpenAI IPO, whenever that happens, if you want to avoid the risk that OpenAI won't meet its earnings and cash-flow expectations.

Should you buy stock in Microsoft right now?

Before you buy stock in Microsoft, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Microsoft wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $396,542!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,299,961!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 931% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 15, 2026.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, International Business Machines, Microsoft, Oracle, and S&P Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.