Apple Sues Former Employee For Allegedly Stealing Trade Secrets

(RTTNews) - Tech major Apple Inc. has sued its former materials lead for alleged misappropriation of trade secrets, and then selling them to outside media correspondent for personal benefits.

In a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District court of Northern California, the company accused that Simon Lancaster, who worked for around 11 years at Apple, abused his senior position and trust to systematically disseminate Apple's sensitive trade secret information.

He allegedly accessed internal meetings and documents outside the scope of his job's responsibilities containing Apple's trade secrets.

According to the company, the trade secrets Lancaster stole and sent to the Correspondent for publication included details of unreleased Apple hardware products, unannounced feature changes to existing hardware products, and future product announcements, all of which Apple guards closely.

Lancaster started working at Apple in 2008, and was an Advanced Materials Lead and Product Design Architect when he resigned on November 1, 2019. He then joined Arris Composites, a manufacturer of next-gen composites for mass market products.

Apple said it is likely that Lancaster's misuse of its trade secrets continues to this day as after his resignation, he began working at a company that served as a vendor for Apple under a vendor service deal. Portions of the trade secret information Lancaster misappropriated relate directly to his role at his new employer.

Lancaster, on his last day at Apple, allegedly downloaded a substantial number of confidential documents from Apple's corporate network onto his personal computer that would benefit his new company.

In the filing, Apple is seeking injunctive relief, damages, and other appropriate relief to stop Lancaster's misappropriation, disclosure, and potential use of Apple's confidential and trade secret materials.

