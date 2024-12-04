Apple ‘struggles’ to work with Baidu on Apple Intelligence, The Information says

Apple (AAPL) is struggling to work Baidu (BIDU) to bring Apple Intelligence to China next year, The Information’s Qianer Liu and Wayne Ma report. Citing two individuals said to be familiar with the situation, Apple and Baidu are racing to adapt Baidu’s most advanced large language model, Ernie 4.0, to work for iPhone users both via the cloud and on-device, and while Baidu wants results to be driven by data used to train its model, Apple wants it to provide a more personalized answer based on a user’s iPhone usage. Additionally, the report says that the two companies have clashed over the use of iPhone user data to train and improve the AI models.
