Apple ‘struggles’ to work with Baidu on Apple Intelligence, The Information says

Apple (AAPL) is struggling to work Baidu (BIDU) to bring Apple Intelligence to China next year, The Information’s Qianer Liu and Wayne Ma report. Citing two individuals said to be familiar with the situation, Apple and Baidu are racing to adapt Baidu’s most advanced large language model, Ernie 4.0, to work for iPhone users both via the cloud and on-device, and while Baidu wants results to be driven by data used to train its model, Apple wants it to provide a more personalized answer based on a user’s iPhone usage. Additionally, the report says that the two companies have clashed over the use of iPhone user data to train and improve the AI models.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AAPL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.