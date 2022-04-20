Apple store workers in Atlanta file for first union election - Bloomberg News

April 20 (Reuters) - Workers at an Apple Inc AAPL.O store in Atlanta plan to become the first in the United States to file for a union election, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The report said the proposed union would include 107 workers at an Apple store in Cumberland Mall in northwest Atlanta.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

