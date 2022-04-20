Apple store workers in Atlanta file for first union election - Bloomberg Law

US Markets
April 20 (Reuters) - Workers at an Apple Inc AAPL.O store in Atlanta plan to become the first in the United States to file for a union election, Bloomberg Law reported on Wednesday.

The proposed union would include 107 workers at an Apple store in Cumberland Mall in northwest Atlanta, the report said.

The effort is backed by the Communications Workers of America under a broader campaign to organize tech employees and would be called Apple Workers Union, according to the report, which cited internal materials.

Apple and the Communications Workers of America did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Unionization efforts are gaining momentum at large U.S. corporations, including Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Starbucks Corp SBUX.O. U.S. workers and labor groups filed 57% more petitions to be represented by unions in the last six months, according to the National Labor Relations Board.

