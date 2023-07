BEIJING, July 11 (Reuters) - Apple Store's official online store went live on Tencent's WeChat mini programme on Tuesday, according to the Chinese messaging platform.

Users can buy Apple products including iPhone 14, iPad and Mac on WeChat, the announcement read.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((qiaoyi.li@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.