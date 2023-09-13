Apple Stock’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Recent Dip: A Lovely Gift

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is currently out of favor. Undoubtedly, the latest "Wonderlust" event on September 14 failed to impress investors, as new Apple Watches (Series 9 and the Ultra 2) and the iPhone 15, along with its Pro and Pro Max models, were unveiled. The stock ultimately ended the day down 1.7% yesterday. Shares have declined over 10% from their highs, also driven by persistent concerns about the Chinese government's iPhone ban for state officials and employees. Still, I think dip buyers are getting a lovely gift.

Not only are Chinese iPhone ban concerns overblown, in my opinion, but there were many things to like from the "Wonderlust" event that may have flown under the radar of most tuning in. All things considered, I remain incredibly bullish on AAPL stock, as it's now the second-cheapest FAANG stock — behind Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) — from a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) perspective.

After its recent tumble, Apple stock now has a 29.2 times trailing P/E multiple. For Apple's standards, that's still an elevated multiple. However, notable bullish analysts like Wedbush's Daniel Ives are looking beyond the recent slate of China headwinds to catalysts that could lift the share price over the coming year.

Chinese iPhone Ban Concerns Overblown, Perhaps Beyond Proportion

Apple stock crumbled more than 6% in just two days following news of Chinese iPhone bans. I believe that's an exaggerated decline, given that the ban is limited to officials and employees of the Chinese government. Still, investors certainly do love to catastrophize when it comes to Apple.

Though the ban could mark the first step of a broader ban, I don't think such a scenario is at all likely because of the key manufacturing role China plays with the iPhone. Indeed, more widespread bans on the device may be akin to cutting one's nose off to spite the face.

Daniel Ives recently went on CNBC, noting that the China ban would affect 500,000 devices at worst. Compared to the more than 225 million global shipments made last year, 500,000 is a drop in the bucket and one that shouldn't have paved the way for a two-day plunge of 6%. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) seems to be in the same camp as Ives, who believes the China concerns are overblown.

Undoubtedly, Apple's top rival in China, Huawei, has a bold, new smartphone that could give the iPhone a run for its money. Indeed, the Chinese government wants people to use the new Huawei device. However, though the new Huawei may be packed with impressive new features, the iPhone still seems well ahead of the game. Had the latest Huawei phone really been that impressive, the Chinese government wouldn't have had to ban iPhones in the workplace for specific workers.

In short, the ban isn't as big a deal for Apple stock. The biggest losers from the prohibition may be the Chinese government workers who are being forced out of the Apple ecosystem. It's not easy to switch from an iPhone to another device. In fact, it's quite a hassle to move to a new ecosystem that's not nearly as nice as Apple's walled garden.

Some Overlooked Developments from Apple's "Underwhelming" Wonderlust Event

There wasn't too much that shocked and awed in the recent event. The latest iPhone didn't really see a breakthrough new feature that will cause us all to upgrade. Still, there were underlooked developments that could help Apple stock gain ground over the long run.

First, some major video game titles were announced to be coming to the iPhone, and they look great on the A17 Pro — Apple's newest chip. This lineup includes two additions from the Resident Evil series, as well as Death Stranding and Assassin's Creed Mirage. These high-budget, console-quality games have the potential to transform the iPhone into a formidable gaming device boasting advanced graphical features, such as ray tracing.

The graphical upgrade was remarkable, and if more console-quality games are in the pipeline, Apple may be making a sneak attack on the gaming world!

Second, the latest iPhone 15 Pro will allow users to capture "spatial videos" that can be enjoyed on the company's coming headset, Apple Vision Pro. The headset hasn't even launched yet, but it already looks like it'll integrate well alongside other Apple devices, including the iPhone.

Is AAPL Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

On TipRanks, AAPL stock comes in as a Moderate Buy. Out of 30 analyst ratings, there are 22 Buys and eight Holds. The average Apple stock price target is $207.10, implying upside potential of 18.9%. Analyst price targets range from a low of $167.00 per share to a high of $240.00 per share.

The Bottom Line on Apple Stock

All told, the China ban worries and lackluster keynote reaction haven't caused me to give up on the stock. If anything, the September stumble may be a gift for long-term investors.

