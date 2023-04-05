Apple Stock: Bear vs. Bull

Last year was tough for the tech industry, with countless stocks affected by a sell-off. Some of the world's most valuable companies were hit hard by steep rises in inflation, curbing consumer spending. However, the economically challenging year brought to light the strengths and weaknesses of many businesses. For instance, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) proved its resilience by outperforming many of its peers throughout 2022.

Apple amassed immense brand loyalty over the years thanks to the priority it places on quality and an interconnected product strategy, which promotes ease of use. As a result, its stock offers consistent gains over the long term.

However, before investing in this tech giant, you'll want to be aware of both its pros and cons. Here's the bear vs. bull for Apple's stock.

Bear: Potential roadblocks when entering a new market

In January, Bloomberg reported Apple has plans to launch its first virtual/augmented reality (VR/AR) headset in 2023 after years of speculation. The new device is expected to feature VR and AR capabilities, presented with an iPhone-like interface, and cost around $3,000. However, Apple could face obstacles in succeeding in its new venture amid an uncertain time for the industry.

VR has experienced a slight resurgence in recent years, boosted by Meta's Quest line of headsets and its push to grow what it calls the metaverse, or the next version of the internet. As a result, the Facebook owner achieved an 81% market in the VR and AR industry in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to Counterpoint Research. Despite Meta's efforts, however, the technology continues to have low adoption rates from consumers, with Microsoft and Disney recently shuttering their metaverse divisions after seeing a lack of engaging content.

Apple has a long history of succeeding when entering new markets, proven by its leading 34.4% market share in headphones after releasing the first AirPods in 2016, despite the presence of established brands such as Bose and Sony. However, the VR/AR market is still in its infancy, with its future largely uncertain. Apple will have its work cut out for it to overcome Meta's dominance and convince consumers to embrace the technology.

If any company could succeed in VR/AR, it would likely be Apple. However, if its coming headset doesn't pay off, a failed launch could be detrimental to its stock price.

Bull: Apple has a swiftly expanding digital service business

Despite potential trouble in its products, Apple's digital services business holds great promise. The company's current services library includes Apple TV+, Music, Fitness+, iCloud, and more, all accessible through a monthly subscription. In fiscal 2022, Apple's services segment earned the second-largest amount of revenue and reported growth of 14%, double the iPhone's 7%.

Apple's expansion into digital services allows it to lean less on the success of its products, which can fluctuate quarter to quarter and are more prone to disruptions from economic conditions. Services also offer attractive profit margins, with the segment hitting 71.7% profitability in 2022 while physical products' margins were 36.3%.

On March 30, Apple furthered its venture into services by launching its first buy now, pay later (BNPL) program in the U.S., taking on companies like Affirm and Klarna. Named Apple Pay Later, the new program will allow consumers to split purchases costing between $50 and $1,000 over six weeks. Apple Pay Later sees the company using its power in services to boost the sales of its product, which will likely attract more consumers who otherwise would have bought from the competition.

Is Apple stock a buy?

Apple shares soared 294% in the last five years and 977% in the last ten years. The company has built itself into a tech behemoth, amassing the largest market cap in the world and offering investors consistent gains over the long term.

The company may face headwinds in the short term with its coming headset. However, with $20.54 billion in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 30, Apple has the funds and industry dominance to flourish in the long run. Meanwhile, its lucrative services business will likely continue boosting earnings for years.

As a result, Apple's stock is a no-brainer buy right now.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Dani Cook has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Affirm, Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

