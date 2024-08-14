Apple Stock Is a Strong Buy Ahead of the iPhone 16 Launch

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a formidable entity within the technology sector. The anticipation surrounding its iPhone 16 launch, especially with the integration of Apple Intelligence, underscores its strategic focus on innovation. Moreover, Foxconn’s hiring surge exemplifies the strategic preparations for the iPhone 16 launch. The addition of thousands of workers within a short time frame is vital. This increase reflects the anticipated high demand and production scale for the new iPhone model and its potential effects on Apple stock.

Moreover, the hourly wage hike in August signifies Foxconn’s efforts to retain skilled labor during this critical production period. These actions directly align with Apple’s goal to ship 90 million iPhone 16 units, marking a 10% growth over the previous generation. This hiring and wage trend indicates the scale at which Apple is operating to meet market expectations. Overall, all these fundamental developments before the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024 mark a solid buy signal for Apple stock.

High Revenue Projections and Market Share Growth Opportunity

Apple’s revenue from the iPhone segment will reach $485 billion by fiscal 2026, which signifies a 5% annual growth in the iPhone average selling price (ASP). This data is based on an anticipated shipment of nearly 500 million iPhones over the next two years. The record-setting shipment volume will breach the fiscal 2021–2022 cycle, demonstrating the strength of Apple’s product ecosystem.

Moreover, the relationship between shipment volume and ASP growth underscores the potential for sustained revenue increases. The projected 66–69% fraction of new iPhones among the shipments in fiscal 2025 and 2026 is higher than the previous peak. This indicates a positive product mix shift with Apple that will derive further ASP growth and boost overall profitability.

Further, Apple’s installed base of over 1.3 billion devices is a critical asset. The extended replacement cycle, averaging 4.8 years, provides a stable revenue stream as users upgrade to newer models. The introduction of Apple Intelligence, limited to 8% of the current iPhone and iPad base, will trigger a significant upgrade cycle. The forecasted annual shipment of 260–290 million iPhones is significantly higher than current market estimates. This points to Apple’s potential for increased market penetration. This dynamic, coupled with a reduction in iPad replacement cycles to 3.8 years, indicates substantial revenue growth opportunities in the coming years. This will serve as a long-term catalyst for the Apple stock.

Solid Revenue Impact from AI Integration

The integration of Apple Intelligence is poised to be a major growth driver. The limited backward compatibility of this AI feature will incentivize users to upgrade to newer models. This growth and a potential mini-upgrade cycle for the iPad highlight the multi-faceted revenue opportunities that AI integration presents for Apple.

Additionally, Foxconn’s recruitment of 50,000 workers and the wage increase indicate a ramp-up in production efficiency. This hiring surge is aligned with Apple’s goal to ship 90 million iPhone 16 units in the latter half of the year. The relationship between workforce expansion and production capacity is vital to meeting Apple’s ambitious shipment targets.

Further, Apple’s continued investment in its production capabilities is evident in Foxconn’s expansion efforts. The $1 billion investment in new business headquarters and a research center in Zhengzhou focuses on boosting production efficiency. These strategic investments are crucial as Apple prepares for the high demand expected with the iPhone 16 launch. Morgan Stanley’s (NYSE:MS) analysis projects Apple’s earnings to reach $8.70 per share by fiscal 2026, compared to $8.20 previously. The anticipated growth in iPhone shipments and ASP supports this upward revision. Thus, the top-and-bottom-line growth will uplift the valuation of Apple stock.

Progressive Outlook and Market Expectations

Analysts’ forecast of nearly 500 million iPhone shipments over the next two years, combined with the 6% higher ASP growth, sets a strong outlook for Apple. The company’s ability to sustain a 4-5% annual iPhone ASP growth, driven by a positive mix shift towards newer models, is a key factor in its growth potential. Indeed, the introduction of Apple Intelligence and the expected upgrade cycle further support this positive outlook.

Lastly, despite a 3.1% annual decline in shipments in China, Apple remains a dominant player globally. The company’s market share in the first quarter of 2024 was 15.8%, though slightly lower than the previous quarter. Apple’s strategy to counter competition from local brands like Huawei and Oppo involves leveraging its premium brand and technological innovations. Finally, the stabilization of Apple’s market share in China’s high-end smartphone segment and the introduction of Apple Intelligence will drive strong upgrades. This focus on maintaining and growing market share in key regions is crucial for Apple stock’s long-term value growth.

