Apple Stock (NASDAQ:AAPL): Watch Out for These Catalysts

September has been a forgettable month for the stock market, but it turned out to be the opposite for Apple stock (NASDAQ:AAPL). The tech giant wrapped up its hotly anticipated Far Out event recently, where it unveiled the latest versions of the iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch, much to the delight of its loyal customer base. Moreover, despite the headwinds, its steady revenue expansion and EBITDA growth over the past year make it a solid bet over the long term. Hence, we are bullish on AAPL stock.

Similar to previous versions of the iPhone, the newest iteration was able to capture the imaginations of its customer base yet again. Moreover, the biggest surprise was no hike in the price of the iPhone 14 in the U.S. The ability to retain its pricing suggests it's struck an incredible balance between growth and profitability. The strategy is likely to boost sales immensely once it hits the markets.

Furthermore, keeping its prices in check is doubly important now, considering the drop in discretionary spending. High prices will likely make customers fret over spending over $1,000 on an iPhone, but keeping its prices steady is an incredible achievement.

Apple's latest products will likely be a major catalyst for its business. Layer that up with its sticky Apple services, and you have a juggernaut that should steamroll its competition. Most analysts believe these new products will likely elevate its stock price soon. With the current pull-back in prices, it's probably the right move to invest in AAPL stock.

AAPL Stock Could Move Higher in the Near-Term

Despite the economic challenges, AAPL stock was able to kick start a few short-lived rallies. Before the Far Out event, Apple stock was deep in the red, but the event's success kickstarted a rally. Also, the upcoming quarter will be an important litmus test for the business, which could also boost AAPL stock to new heights.

With rising inflation across the globe, most tech companies reported low sales numbers, and their stock prices took a massive beating. However, Apple's third-quarter results were much better than expected, considering the circumstances. With the company's amazing track record, it's tough to count out its growth trajectory.

Apple Had a Remarkable Third Quarter Showing

Apple's revenues came in at $83 billion for Q3, almost a 2% improvement from the prior-year period. Despite the economic downturn, Apple reported its net profit of $19.4 billion and earnings per share of $1.20, which came in $0.04 higher than analyst estimates. Moreover, it generated record sales in its Services segment. The resilient results during the quarter demonstrate the impact of Apple on its massive customer base.

Moreover, the company could generate close to $40.7 billion while dealing with the threat of recession. It seems Apple has done well to manage the impact of inflation and grow its results at a steady pace. It has set itself up for bumper quarters ahead with the release of new products.

Apple Expands Production Outside of China

Apple has announced that it will expand its production outside China to diversify its supply chain and reduce its reliance on a single country. Consequently, Apple invested $1 billion in India, along with expanding into existing facilities in Vietnam and Brazil. The company is also working on setting up a new production line in the U.S.

This represents a major shift for Apple, which has so far relied on China for most of its manufacturing. With the reduction in production-related bottlenecks, Apple can effectively manage its operational costs and boost its bottom-line results in the years to come. With the global supply chain challenges, its imperative for companies to have a diversified production base.

Is Apple Stock a Buy or a Sell?

Turning to Wall Street, AAPL stock maintains a Strong Buy consensus rating. Out of 28 total analyst ratings, 23 Buys, four Holds, and one Sell were assigned over the past three months. The average AAPL price target is $183.56, implying a 20.5% upside potential. Analyst price targets range from a low of $136 per share to a high of $220 per share.

Takeaway: AAPL Stock is the Leader of Big Tech

Apple is the crème de la crème as far as tech companies are concerned. It has a history of producing premium products, which continue to capture the imaginations of its customer base. The iPhone Series has been a cash cow for the company and is unlikely to change anytime soon. It has generated billions of dollars for the company, and every new version of the iPhone proves its naysayers wrong.

Moreover, the company's penchant for innovation and diversification remains its strong suit and is arguably the growth catalyst it needs to be successful in the long haul. Additionally, the company remains consistent in rewarding its shareholders.

Considering its strong customer base, high demand, high returns, and massive free cash flow, it would not be surprising if AAPL stock performs exceedingly well over the long term. It has, time and again, proven its critics wrong by posting incredible results across all its core and non-core segments.

