Apple Stock Looks Like a Tasty Holding for Summer

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Are you ready to take a bite out of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock? If you hesitate too long, you might miss out on a substantial upside. Not only did Apple recently reveal a buy now, pay later (BNPL) service, but the company’s annual tech product conference is practically right around the corner.

Because of its size (market capitalization exceeding $2 trillion), Apple is among the safest technology companies to invest in. Yet, don’t assume that Apple isn’t still an innovator.

You just never know what products and services Apple might introduce next. Instead of playing guessing games, sensible investors can simply own a few Apple shares and count on this tech giant to deliver time and again.

AAPL Apple $164.46

Apple Shines With New BNPL Service

AAPL stock isn’t far from its 52-week high, but is there something that could put it over the top? Just maybe, Apple’s new BNPL service will boost the company’s top and bottom lines, increasing the company’s value to the shareholders.

Here’s the scoop. Apple recently introduced a service called Apple Pay Later in the U.S. Now, you might never have thought of Apple as a BNPL service provider. However, it’s never a good idea to underestimate what Apple is capable of.

With Apple Pay Later, users can “split purchases into four payments, spread over six weeks with no interest and no fees.” The service allows users can track, manage, and repay their Apple Pay Later loans in their Apple Wallet.

We’re not talking about gigantic loans here. They’ll be $50 to $1,000 range. Still, it’s another savvy way for the company to keep its customers using and trusting Apple’s products and services.

Upcoming Tech Products Could Boost AAPL Stock’s Value

Mark your calendar for June 5, as that’s when Apple starts its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this year. The event runs until June 9, and it’s definitely not just for developers.

The online event will showcase Apple’s “latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS advancements.” For fans of new technology gadgets, this is almost like the Super Bowl of conferences.

We wouldn’t dare to spread rumors about what Apple might introduce during the upcoming WWDC event. However, there’s reportedly been chatter that Apple might introduce a new virtual reality (VR) headset.

We’ll all just have to wait and see what Apple comes up with this year. Remember, just one new Apple product could change the tech landscape as we know it.

What You Can Do Now

Some traders wait until big events happen and then get involved after a stock price has already made a big move. Others get in before the move and reap the benefits.

Apple never stops innovating and bringing unique products and services to the market. So, whether you’re a user of BNPL services and fancy tech gadgets or not, consider a small position in AAPL stock as the price could move higher before the summer is over.

On the date of publication, neither Louis Navellier nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today.

The post Apple Stock Looks Like a Tasty Holding for Summer appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.