Apple Stock Is the Most at Risk From the Next Tariffs on China, Analyst Says

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives says a 15% tariff would trim fiscal 2020 profits by about 4%, or around 50 cents a share, if it proceeds as scheduled.

Apple stock traded modestly lower as investors worried whether the White House will go ahead with a plan to impose a 15% tariff on a wide range of consumer products made in China, starting on Sunday.

The levy would affect smartphones, laptops, and other electronics, as well as clothing.

Apple has the most to lose, or gain, according to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, although many U.S. technology companies would be affected. Ives estimates that a 15% tariff would trim fiscal 2020 profits by about 4%, or around 50 cents a share, if it proceeds as scheduled.

The question Apple faces, he writes, is whether to absorb the tariff on iPhones, iMacs, iPads, and AirPods produced by Foxconn in China. The alternative is to pass on the costs to consumers and accept a ding to demand.

The situation “represents an overhang on Apple shares and will remain a lingering dark cloud over the story and semi names until a deal is done,” Ives says.

The analyst notes that U.S. tech companies were only tangentially affected by tariffs already in place, but that the Dec. 15 levies represent a “potential gut punch” for those stocks.

“While this is all a game of high stakes poker between the U.S. and China,” Ives says. “Apple continues to be in the crossfire given its flagship iPhone manufacturing footprint in China.”

He says that while Apple has more to lose than any other company if there is no truce in the tariff war, an exemption for iPhone production is likely, given CEO Tim Cook’s recent joint visit with President Donald Trump to the company’s Austin, Texas, manufacturing plant.

Ives keeps his Outperform rating and $325 price target.

Apple stock was down 1.2%, to $267.40 on Monday afternoon.

