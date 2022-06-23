Apple Stock-Is Now the Right Time To Add Shares?

Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) business is booming, but its stock is down, is it a good time to buy? In this video clip from "The Future of Fintech" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on June 9, Fool.com contributors Danny Vena and Jason Hall share some info about why it may be a good time to purchase more Apple shares.

Danny Vena: If you look at the fact that Apple had one of the biggest quarters, or if not the biggest quarter in its history and its stock is currently down 20% because all stocks are down. Then I would say, relative to the opportunity in the fact that the company is continuing to expand its business. It's got a really solid dividend, only pays about 23-24% of its profits to fund the dividend and people continue to line up to buy its products. I personally think it's a buy, and that's why I added two shares here in the last month.

Jason Hall: Ken Erickson says, it seems like a good play for Apple and they have a ton of data on customers. I think that's a really good point. I bet they know how many times people go in the App Store and look up Apple buy now, pay later, or Apple credit card or Apple bank account. They know what people are using. [laughs] I think that's maybe an underappreciated competitive advantage that Apple has.

